The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Linksys Hydra Pro 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wifi Router 6E. The reported discount is €120, or 36%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 329.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Linksys Hydra Pro 6E Tri-Band Mesh Wifi Router 6E supports up to 55 bandwidth-intensive devices. Speeds 2.4GHz band: 600Mbps, 5GHz band: 1,200Mbps, and 6GHz band: 4,800Mbps. For setup, the Linksys app is available to walk you through the setup process; it also has Family Filters, it allows you to create a Wifi guest network and manage your network remotely in real time; in terms of compatibility, it works with all internet service providers and is fully backwards compatible with Wifi 5 or earlier devices.