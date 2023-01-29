The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 42 inch LG OLED smart TV with HDMI 2.1. The reported discount is €519, or 37%.

The price recommended is €1,399, but in recent months it was possible to find this smart TV for just over €999. The current price, in any case, is the lowest ever on the platform. This is a great offer and the product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

There LG OLED42C24LA Smart TV offers an OLED screen with self-illuminating pixels. Gamers will be interested in the fact that this Smart TV offers four HDMI 2.1 ports for playing games in 4K and 120 FPS with VRR and Dolby Vision. It also supports Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail and Dolby Atmos. Obviously it is compatible with all the best video streaming apps such as Netflix, NOW, Prime Video, YouTube, RaiPlay, DAZN, Disney+, Rakuten TV, Apple TV and more.

LG OLED42C24LA Smart TV

