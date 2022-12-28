The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 55 inch LG OLED 4K smart TV. The reported discount is around €500, or 38%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smart TV it is €1,299. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform, but in recent weeks it had already dropped compared to the average price, not exceeding €900. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is until January 31, 2023.

This LG smart TVs offers a 55-inch 4K OLED screen at 60 Hz with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, Google Assistant and Alexa. It also offers a pointer remote control. The LG TV integrates the DVB-T2 HEVC Main 10 standard compatible with the next standard change of Digital Terrestrial.

