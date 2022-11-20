The first weekend of Black Friday 2022 is coming to an end, but the offers for the best products in technology, video games and more are still available. New ones arrive regularly, too, so it’s always worth keeping an eye out for the latest promotions of the day. For example, you can find a discount LG 34GN850 34-inch monitor in 1440p and 160Hz from 21:9. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 999€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

The LG 34GN850 UltraGear monitor 34-inch offers a resolution of 3440×1440 (21:9) at 160 Hz. It has Flicker Safe, Anti Glare, Radeon AdaptiveSync and G-Sync Compatible, Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync (DAS), Crosshair. It measures 22.6 x 32.25 x 12.29 cm.

LG 34GN850 UltraGear monitor

