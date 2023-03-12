The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Lenovo Legion M600 mice. The reported discount is €24.69, or 31%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon is 79.64€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Lenovo Legion M600 mice offers up to 200 hours of use with a full charge and 10 hours of use with a 10-minute quick charge. It features Omron micro switches that promise 50 million clicks and an ultra-precise 16,000 DPI adjustable sensor.