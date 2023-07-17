The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro notebook with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB DDR6. The reported discount is €200 compared to the lowest recent price, i.e. 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The lowest price recent for this product is 1.699€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming notebook it offers a 16-inch 2.5K IP5 display at 165 Hz. Under the shell you will find an Inter Core i7-12700H, a 16 GB RAM (2x8GB), a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. The keyboard is backlit and the pre-installed operating system is Windows 11.