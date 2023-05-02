The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition for PS5. The reported discount is €31.69 or 53%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this game it is 59.99€. The current discount is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition includes 13 DLC packs for various characters, including Star Wars: Andor, the LEGO TV special Star Wars: Summer Vacation, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch.