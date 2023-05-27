Through the Amazon offers today you can buy a LEGO Minecraft set The Abandoned Mine. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €6.96, or 30%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon for this product is 22.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The LEGO Minecraft set The Abandoned Mine allows you to create a cave with coal, iron and diamond and a gravel drop function. Also includes Minecraft characters: Steve, a zombie, a spider and a slime. It consists of 248 pieces. It is a great gift idea for children.