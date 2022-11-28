The Black Friday 2022 is about to end: the discounts are ending and we can see the most interesting still offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy a number of themed products Harry Pottersuch as LEGO, clothing products such as sweatshirts and bags, and even a themed board game. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

Let’s start with two LEGO pieces: let’s talk about theDumbledore’s office (76402) and del Book of Spells (Transfiguration lesson, 76382), two pieces sold with a great discount for the closing of this Black Friday. Of the latter you can also find the other versions with the other lessons.

Now let’s move on to the board game of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle, a card game where you have to build your deck within the game, choosing certain cards during the various rounds. The game is designed for 2 to 4 players.

Now instead let’s see one together Themed sweatshirt: it is a Gryffindor hooded sweatshirt, which you can admire in its various colors (Black, Navy, Royal Blue and Grey) with the symbol in the center.

Finally, we close with a laptop bag (and not only) that brings theHogwarts Express, replicating the front on the side of the bag. Designed to be carried both by hand and over the shoulder, this bag has the following dimensions: 29 x 42 x 9 cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Hogwarts Express bag

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.