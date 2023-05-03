The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Kindle Paperwhite eBook Reader (16GB), which also gives you the chance to get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. The discount is €30, or 19%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

By purchasing a Kindle now and subscribing to Kindle Unlimited you can get an additional three months of service for free. This is done via a link sent via email after registering your account on a new device. The three months, we repeat, are free if you first subscribe to the service by paying for a month. The additional three months free offer is valid only if you have not already subscribed to Kindle Unlimited or if you have used a free access offer in the last twelve months. After the free months have expired, you will pay €9.99 again.

Kindle Paperwhite it has a 6.8” screen and thinner borders than previous models. The battery promises 10 weeks of use. The screen is anti-glare and uses ink technology to simulate printed paper. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to millions of books at no extra cost.