The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Kindle (2022 model) 16GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €10, or 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this Kindle it is 99.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever on the platform: the difference is €5. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Kindle (2022 model) offers a 6-inch screen with integrated light, 300 ppi, technology optimized for the reproduction of characters and 16 levels of gray. The dimensions are 157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0mm. It weighs 158 grams. The battery promises up to a maximum of 6 weeks of use. The complete recharge takes place in less than two hours. Supported formats are: Kindle 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, Unprotected MOBI, PRC (native format); HTML, DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, PDF, TXT, BMP, EPUB (converted).