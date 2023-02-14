The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for one Invicta Invict-Act backpack black with PC pocket. The reported discount is €9.55, or 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this backpack it is 79€. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and at the time of writing there are only three units available.

This Backpack measures 31 x 47 x 21 cm and has a capacity of 30 litres. The back is a padded panel of air mesh, while the shoulder straps are padded for comfort and covered in fabric. It has an internal laptop compartment up to 15.6 inches, as well as side and internal pockets. It is made of 100% recycled polyester, “GRS” certified.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Invicta Invict-Act backpack

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.