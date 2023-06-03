The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy one HP backpack for 15.6 inch notebooks. The reported discount is €20.99, or 35%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The HP notebook backpack 15.6-inch has a capacity of 25 litres, expandable up to 30 litres. It is a backpack created with recycled material. It has various pockets and padded pockets to safely hold your items, with hermetic zips that lock the main compartment.