The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a PS4 copy of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. The reported discount is €11.01, or 52%: this is a further decrease compared to the discount a few days ago. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 20.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever on the platform, but to find the historic low – a couple of euros lower than the current price -. we need to go back to 2021, since then it has never dropped below the current price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition offers the base game together with The Frozen Wilds expansion which adds a new area and also a new storyline that allows you to discover more about the threats that lurk in Aloy’s world. There are also new weapons and new enemies to face. It’s a great way to start the saga and then move on to Forbidden West.