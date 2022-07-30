The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a PS4 copy (with PS5 upgrade) of Horizon Forbidden West on sale. The discount in question allows us to purchase the game at € 55.06not the lowest price ever, but a great discount.

The game is sold by Game___Outlet and Fulfilled by Amazon: this is the PlayStation 4 version, but this one presents the free upgrade to PlayStation 5then just insert the game into the console, download the next-gen version and play.

Followed by the acclaimed Horizon: Zero Dawn, the new chapter returns to tell us about Aloy’s adventure, struggling with a world populated by machines with the appearance of animals. As we told you in ours review“with its undisputed qualities, its stunning game world and a fast and visceral combat system, the new Sony exclusive manages to hide its more classic, and slightly worn, sides under a flood of great choices and a constant feeling of wonder that accompanies the player from the beginning of the adventure to its explosive ending. ”

