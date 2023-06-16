The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a HORI Split Pad Compact for Switch officially licensed. The reported discount is €11.01, or 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 54.99€. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

HORI Split Pad Compact it is a set of controllers that replace the Joy-Con of standard Switch and OLED Switch (it is obviously not compatible with Switch Lite). It is a compact version of the Split Pad Pro. It also features programmable shoulder buttons. This is an officially licensed product from Nintendo.