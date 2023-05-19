The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Hori PlayStand for Switch in Pikachu Black & Gold version. The reported discount is 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 12.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Hori PlayStand for Switch is an officially licensed product from Nintendo and Pokémon. Allows the console to be placed at three angles. Additionally, the PlayStand keeps the USB-C port always accessible for charging. Features rubber mounts for maximum friction.