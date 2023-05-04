The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a copy of Hogwarts Legacy for PS5. The reported discount is around €21, or 29%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current discount of €21 is offered by Prezzo Bomba, a well-known retailer on Amazon. If you prefer a copy sold and shipped directly from Amazon, you can select it on the right-hand side of the product page, for around €3 more.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world action game that takes us to the past of the Harry Potter universe. In the role of a student who starts attending the school of magic and witchcraft from the fifth year we will have to explore the valleys around the castle and discover the secrets of an ancient magic that only we can see and use. Against us will be dark wizards and rebel goblins.