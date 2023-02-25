The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5 copy of Hogwarts Legacy. The reported discount is €13.53, or 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this version of Hogwarts Legacy it is €74.99. The current price is the best since its release: we recall that a better discount was offered last year, but it was a pre-order promotion. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Hogwarts Legacy review we explained to you that “Hogwarts Legacy is the best Harry Potter-themed video game ever made. The artistic direction has turned the fans’ recurring dreams into reality by sending them a golden letter of admission to the Hogwarts school, opening a window to the magical world that overflows with activities and contents. When you try to do so much it is physiological that deficiencies also emerge, and in this case they end up mainly dirtying the technical sector, too often close to the past generation. The experience packaged by Avalanche Software lives anchored to mechanics already seen, he doesn’t invent anything new, but manages to paint a great fresco that sets the Wizarding World in motion. Yes, it won’t be the perfect video game, but it keeps its promises by betting heavily on the emotional charge: when it’s time to leave school , trust me, a tear will be inevitable.Luckily in videogames an instant can last even in you rno, and Hogwarts Legacy is a work that lives on snapshots: the castle is embraced by the sunset, the great hall is illuminated, a Hippogriff flutters around the tallest tower. Need anything else?”

