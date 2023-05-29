The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a copy of Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 or Xbox One. The reported discount is up to €16.73, or 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 69.99€. The current price isn’t the lowest ever for the platform, but it’s one of the best prices. The product is shipped from Amazon.

In our article dedicated to older generation versions we explained to you that “Beyond some more than predictable and small technical problems, Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One pleasantly surprised us, demonstrating how even these elderly consoles can still have their say if there are developers capable of Of course, if you are used to the performance of PCs with recent graphics cards or Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, the comparison is rather harsh, but the last generation still manages to defend itself thanks to an excellent job done by Avalanche who decided not to abandon all those users who have not yet made the transition to the hardware released on the market just over two years ago.Despite the 900p resolution, what surprised us most is the game stability, which made it more than enjoyable another wizarding adventure at Hogwarts.”