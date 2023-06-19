The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a HEYSTOP travel case for Switch, with space for accessories, games and more. The discount is 50% with the coupon that is activated directly on the Amazon product page. You can find the case at this address or via the box below.

The starting price of this product is 50.99€. The current discount is the best ever on the platform. The product is fulfilled by Amazon and sold by the manufacturer.

There HEYSTOP travel case for Switch measures 32.5 x 23.1 x 11.4 cm. It allows you to carry Switch, the charging and connecting cradle to the TV, controllers, cables and also has space for 18 Switch game cartridges. The case is shockproof and resistant to pressure, water and dust. Internally it has a soft lining.