The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5 DualSense controller in Gray Camouflage color. The reported discount, including the one activated at check-out, is €16.10, or 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 74.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever, but it is the best in 2023. The product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

The PS5 DualSense controller in Gray Camouflage color offers the same technical characteristics as the basic black and white PS5 controller. The only difference is the coloring. It therefore offers adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, built-in microphone and speaker.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

PS5 DualSense controller in Gray Camouflage color

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.