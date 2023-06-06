The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy Gran Turismo 7 for PS4. The discount is €31, or 44%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 70.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever, but the difference is a few euros. The product is shipped from Amazon.

In our Gran Turismo 7 review we explained to you that “Although with obvious limitations, we haven’t seen such a convincing Gran Turismo since the days of PlayStation 2. With the pad or the steering wheel, driving here is a dream. The career is very well thought out, just a pity that is not customizable in any way, and that it gives away cars so frequently. Everything is superlative after all, except for some graphical glitches and this damned AI which now remains unique and unbearable ballast. Yet, despite this, fun is guaranteed. Playing GT7 it’s like joining a club where you can discuss engines, exchange liveries and compete, together with millions of other enthusiasts. A unique and ultra-luxury package irresistible for any motor enthusiast.”