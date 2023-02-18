Through the Amazon offers today you can buy one PS5 copy of Gotham Knights. The reported discount is 60%, or €44.91. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is €74.90, but in recent months the average price was €44.10. In any case, today’s price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our Gotham Knights review we explained to you that “Gotham Knights offers an open world-based action-RPG experience that will drive fans of DC characters crazy, even though it is based on controversial narrative assumptions: there are two videogame universes at Warner Bros., but in none of them is Batman alive. Once this obstacle has been overcome, the story turns out to be enjoyable and the characters well written, the combat system is a derivative of the freeflow focused on the skills and peculiarities of the individual heroes, the cooperative is fun but does not appear essential. There are many enemies and excellent bosses fight, within a structure that in terms of activities appears rather traditional but rich in content. Visually the game is a show but when it moves it staggers, betraying a series of technical choices that defining questionable is an understatement: what a pity.”

Batgirl in Gotham Knights

