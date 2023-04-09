The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a copy of Gotham Knights. The reported discount is €46.93, or 63%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 74.90€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform, at least in the Xbox version. The PS5 version is about a euro above the all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “Gotham Knights offers an open world-based action-RPG experience that will drive fans of DC characters crazy, while resting on controversial narrative assumptions: there are two videogame universes at Warner Bros., but in none of them is Batman alive. Once this obstacle has been overcome, the story turns out to be enjoyable and the characters well written, the combat system is a derivative of the freeflow focused on the skills and peculiarities of the individual heroes, the cooperative is fun but not essential. There are many enemies and excellent bosses fight, within a structure that appears rather traditional in terms of activities but rich in content. Visually the game is a show but when it moves it staggers, betraying a series of technical choices that defining questionable is an understatement: what a pity.”