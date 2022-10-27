The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy of Gotham Knights for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The version with the best discount is the PS5 one, equal to 25%. You can find the product in the following boxes.

There PS5 version of Gotham Knights is on sale at Price Bomb: shipping is free. The Xbox Series X | S version, on the other hand, is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “Gotham Knights offers an open world-based action RPG experience that will drive fans of DC characters crazy, while relying on controversial narrative assumptions: there are two videogame universes at Warner Bros., but in none of them is Batman Alive. Once this obstacle has been overcome, the story turns out to be enjoyable and the characters well written, the combat system is a derivative of freeflow focused on the skills and peculiarities of the individual heroes, the cooperative has fun but does not appear essential. There are many enemies and excellent bosses fight, in the context of a structure that in terms of activities appears rather traditional but rich in content. Visually the game is a spectacle but when it moves it staggers, betraying a series of technical choices that to define questionable is little: what a pity. ”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Gotham Knights’ Nightwing is amazed at the price

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.