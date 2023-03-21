The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Google Pixel 7 with charger. The reported discount is €179, or 11%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smartphone with charger it is 678€. The current price is not the lowest ever on the platform, but the difference is minimal. This promotion is available until March 26, 2023. The product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 offers an adaptive battery that lasts up to 24 hours. The smartphone measures 19.55 x 7.32 x 0.87 cm and weighs 195.5 grams. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage memory. The screen measures 6.3 inches.