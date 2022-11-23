The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy your smartphone at a discount Google Pixel 7 Prodevice of the well-known company sold for Black Friday at a slightly discounted price. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone it is €899. The discount leads it to cost only € 29.51 less, an excellent price in any case. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The smartphone Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts the Google Tensor G2, an adaptive battery that lasts up to 24 hours (72 with energy saving) and a 5x telephoto lens with 30x High Definition Zoom. The Titan M2 security chip then, allows the device to have a high quality security system to keep your information protected.

