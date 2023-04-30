The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB. The reported discount is €136.45, or 15%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 899€. The current discount is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 Pro it has a 6.7 inch screen. It has a 12GB RAM. The Google Pixel 7 Pro camera is 12.2 MP. The battery promises 24 hours of use. It measures 16.3 x 7.66 x 0.87 cm and weighs 210.5 grams.