Through the Amazon offers you can now buy one Google Pixel 7 smartphone (bundled with Pixel Buds A-Series) and 7 Pro. The reported discount is around €146, or 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The recommended price for the package Google Pixel 7 + Pixel Buds A-Series it’s €748, while now it’s at €649: the offer has been valid for a while and will expire in two days. By purchasing the products separately, you obviously spend more.

The recommended price for Google Pixel 7 Pro is 899€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. Both products are sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is extended until January 13, 2023.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Google Pixel 7 + Pixel Buds A-Series (left) and Google Pixel 7 Pro (right)

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.