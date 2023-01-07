The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB. The reported discount is €71.82, or an 11% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smartphone it is 799€. The current price is not the lowest ever offered on the platform, but the previous offer was from Amazon UK, now it comes directly from Amazon Italy.

Google Pixel 6 Pro offers a 50 MP camera and wide angle lens. This model is in Black Tempesta color. The battery promises a life of 24 hours. The RAM is 12GB. The screen is 6.71 inches.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Google Pixel 6 Pro

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.