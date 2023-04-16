The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a copy of God of War (2018) for PS4, also executable via PS5. The reported discount is €11.01, or 52%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 20.99€. The current price is not the lowest ever on the platform, but it is the best price offered in a long time and returns after a period at an ever higher price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

God of War (2018) is the first chapter of the Norse saga of Kratos and Atreus, continued with Ragnarok at the end of 2022. The game is for PS4, but has a free upgrade for PS5 which improves resolution (now at 4K) and frame rate (now at 60FPS).