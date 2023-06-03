The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5. The reported discount is €51, or 63%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 80.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the “complete” version of Sucker Punch’s game. It includes the base game and the DLC, Iki Island, which introduces new story missions and a new map. Obviously, like all the other versions, it is also possible to access the Legends multiplayer mode. The PS5 version also contains some technical improvements and support for DualSense functions.