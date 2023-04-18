The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a PS4 copy of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. The reported discount is €47.86, or 67%: this is a further decrease compared to the discount a few days ago. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 70.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut offers the base game together with the Iki Island expansion which adds a new area and also a new storyline that allows you to discover more about our protagonist. We also recall that Ghost of Tsushima offers a multiplayer mode via free update. The PS5 upgrade is available via purchase on the PS Store.