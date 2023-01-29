The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5 copy of Forspoken with Steelbook Exclusive. The discount, which arrives a few days after its release, is €12, or 15%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever. We remind you that Forspoken was published on January 24, 2023 and after less than a week it is already on sale also in the special version. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Forspoken is an open world action game based on parkour and magic combat. The game was badly received by most of the international critics especially for a certain repetitiveness of the secondary missions, for a non-impact storyline and a little original game world management, but it was praised for the fights and the movement system . The game is also available on PC.

Forspoken with Steelbook Exclusive

