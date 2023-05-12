The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5 copy of Forspoken. The reported discount is 50%, or €40. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 79.99€. The current discount is the best since the product has been available. The product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon..

In our review we explained to you that “Forspoken is a big waste of potential: a game with excellent mechanics and perhaps the best magic system we’ve ever seen in an action game, but which serve as glue for a trivial and limited open world, not at all strengthened by a disappointing narrative full of clichés. The value of the underlying systems is such that it still makes the experience worthwhile for anyone who loves to experiment, yet we sincerely hope that what has been done with this title will be taken up and used for something more refined in all the others As it stands, sadly, it ends up being a forgettable work.”