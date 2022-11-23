The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the smartband at a discount Fitbit Charge 5available in black, blue and white colors. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Fitbit Charge 5 smartband it is €179.95. The Black Friday discount brings it to €109, with a 39% price cut. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The smart band Fitbit Charge 5 it is equipped with a battery capable of lasting 7 days, a water-repellent case up to 50 meters deep and total compatibility with Android 8 and iOS 13. The device also has integrated GPS, a daily fitness index, continuous frequency monitoring heart rate and much more.

