The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase the entire line of products Fire TV Stick with variable discounts. You can find the various products at this addressor via the boxes below.

Not all models are al historic lowbut many are at their own price in the classic offer. It is therefore a good opportunity to buy the various Fire TV Sticks or the Fire TV Cube. Of course, all products are sold and shipped from Amazon.

If you don’t know which model to choose, you may consider your television. If it’s 4K, then you can opt for the more advanced models, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which also support Dolby Vision for HDR. In terms of storage, all models are 8GB. The 4K Max model also includes a couple of additional features, namely support for Wi-Fi 6 and Live View mode (picture-in-picture window). The Lite model does not support Dolby Atmos audio instead.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Fire TV Stick

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.