The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase the entire line of products Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube on sale. You can find the various products at this addressor via the boxes below.

Only the Fire TV Cube is at the price historic low, but in general it is a valid offer. Of course, all products are sold and shipped from Amazon.

As regards the differences of the various models and which is the best Stick for you, you also have to think based on your TV. If it’s 4K, then you can opt for the more advanced models, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which also support Dolby Vision for HDR. In terms of storage, all models are 8GB. The 4K Max model also includes a couple of additional features, namely support for Wi-Fi 6 and Live View mode (picture-in-picture window). The Lite model does not support Dolby Atmos audio instead. Fire TV Cube adds voice control with Alexa, the ability to connect and control your own devices (set top boxes, consoles, webcams…), wired connection, 16GB of storage space, and an octacore processor (the others are quadcore ).