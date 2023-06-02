The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase the entire line of products Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube on sale. You can find the various products at this addressor via the boxes below.

Fire TV Cube, among various products, is the only one that is now at the price historic low. In general, these are typical discounts for these products, so if you are interested, it is better not to wait for lower prices, because it could take a long time before you find them at a better price. Of course, all products are sold and shipped from Amazon.

Analyzing the differences of the various modelsTo choose a Fire Stick, you first need to check out any TVs you own. If it’s 4K, then you can opt for the more advanced models, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which also support Dolby Vision for HDR. In terms of storage, all models are 8GB. The 4K Max model also includes a couple of additional features, namely support for Wi-Fi 6 and Live View mode (picture-in-picture window). The Lite model does not support Dolby Atmos audio instead. Fire TV Cube adds voice control with Alexa, the ability to connect and control your own devices (set top boxes, consoles, webcams…), wired internet connection, 16GB of storage space and an octacore processor (the others are quadcore ).