The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS5 copy of Final Fantasy 16, standard version. The reported discount is €13.49, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 80.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform: it is sold and shipped by Price Bomb. If you prefer the version sold and shipped by Amazon, you can find it for €73.22 (just select the price on the right, on the product page).

Final Fantasy 16 is the latest installment in the Square Enix saga: it’s a real-time action RPG, in which we take control of Clive. The young warrior is able to use the power of the Eikon to fight. The story takes us into an intrigue that blends politics, magic and a medieval world, the Kingdom of Valisthea.