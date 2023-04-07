The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for one digital copy of FIFA 23 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The discount is €49 and €48, respectively. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price of FIFA 23 is €69.99 for Xbox One and €79.99 for Xbox Series X|S. The price is at an all-time low for both versions. Being a code, it is sent via email shortly after the purchase, so you don’t have to wait for shipment.

In our review we explained to you “That FIFA 23 would have been a transitional chapter, before the now imminent rebranding, we all knew it a bit. There was therefore the very strong risk that the EA Sports football simulator would arrive on the market by borrowing every ounce of its offer playful from previous editions, and if this danger has disastrously materialized if we look at how little effort the studio has infused into the reform of game modes, the new FIFA is also the one that applies a real gameplay miracle, after years of obscurantism The methodical rewriting of the commandments so dear to the series produces a game model that is at times Marxist, in which it is the choral maneuver – and never the individual – that leads the group to victory. Will the latest FIFA therefore be remembered as the most innovative? Absolutely not, but probably as the funniest one. And this somehow absolves its makers of many of the sins committed.”