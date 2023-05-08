The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a copy of FIFA 23 in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S version. The discount is €40 for all versions. You can find the game at this address or via the boxes below.

The price of the current generation versions is €79.99, while the price of the older generation versions is €69.99. In all cases it is the best price ever on the platform, or almost (a few cents of difference). The game is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

fifa 23 it is the most recent chapter in the EA series and it is also the last one that will keep the FIFA name. The saga has abandoned the brand and will be from the end of 2023 known as EA Sports FC. However, there will be no differences in content, given that the faces of the players, the licenses of the teams and stadiums are part of different agreements.