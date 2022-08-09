The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Far Cry 6 for PS4, PS5 and Xbox (both One and Series X | S on one disc). The price is 24.99 €.

The price of Far Cry 6 Limited Edition is the lowest ever offered on the platform. Recently it was possible to try the game thanks to the free weekend and the progress obtained can be used with the full game – this offer is better than that of the digital console store.

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition includes the Jungle Expedition Pack, which includes a uniform, a “SBS” weapon and a weapon charm, as well as the full game of course. In this new adventure we will have to free Yara, a nation dominated by a dictator, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Far Cry 6

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.