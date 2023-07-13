The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a fanxiang S880 1TB SSD. The reported discount is 10% and is applicable via coupon. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is €57.99. The coupon manages to discount it by €5.80, bringing it to just €52.19. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Fanxiang S880 SSD from 1 TB boasts a speed of 7,300 MB/s, and for this reason it is compatible with PlayStation 5. The device can also be purchased in other denominations, starting from 256GB up to 4TB.