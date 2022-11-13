The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Epomaker Anne Pro2 keyboard. The reported discount is € 41.76, or 36%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon for this keyboard is 115.99 €. The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon. The product is sold by Epomaker and shipped directly from Amazon. The return has an extended period until January 31, 2023.

There Epomaker Anne Pro2 keyboard offers a compact design at 60%, includes RGB lighting. Epomaker Anne Pro2 supports full-key anti-ghosting in wired mode. The battery is 1,900mAh and, without lighting, promises up to 60 days of use.

Epomaker Anne Pro2 keyboard

