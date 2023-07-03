The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for one ELEGOO Saturn 8K MSLA 3D printer. The discount, which is activated with the coupon on the product page, is €80, or 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this 3D printer it is 489.99€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. It is sold by ELEGOO and Fulfilled by Amazon.

There ELEGOO Saturn 8K MSLA 3D printer features a 10-inch monochrome LCD screen with a resolution of 7680×4320. The print volume is 219 x 123 x 210 mm. The light source is a UV matrix of 28 LEDs. The USB powered air purifier with activated carbon absorbs and filters odor. The printing speed is 30-70mm per hour.