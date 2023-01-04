Through the offers from Amazon Italy you can now buy Elden Ring PS5 version. The reported discount is €29.01. You can find the game at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this edition it is 69.99€. The product is now at the historic low price, available for a few days. The game is always sold and shipped by Amazon. The Xbox Series X|S version, on the other hand, is not at the all-time low price.

Here is an excerpt from ours review: “It bears repeating: Elden Ring is the summation of the knowledge developed over the years by FromSoftware, a monster of contents and elements capable of satiating the hunger of any souls enthusiast, and able both to amplify its positive characteristics up to the maximum limits than to aggravate its shortcomings. The positive sides of the game are however impressive to the point of largely obscuring both the known and acquired deficiencies in the new formula. Full of mysteries and wonderfully inspired, Elden Ring is one of the highest peaks touched by FromSoftware , if not the highest ever, as long as we accept its always brutal underlying philosophy. We have now fully embraced it, and we can’t wait to return to its world more calmly.”

The Elden Ring character and the Mother Tree in the background

