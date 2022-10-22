The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy of Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox (Series X | S and One on the same disc). The discount is € 22.47, or 32%.

The full price of each version of Elden Ring is 69.99 €. The PS4 version allows you to upgrade to the PS5 version for free. The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s newest soul-like game. Unlike previous titles of the genre, this work offers an open world that can be explored in freedom. Elden Ring has already sold more than 16 million copies and is one of the most popular games of 2022, a success so great that it is even unexpected for some.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

In the background, the Elden Ring Mother Tree

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.