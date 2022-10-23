The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a LEGO set dedicated to Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum of the Marvel world, with the minifigures of various heroes. The discount is € 69.99, or 28%. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for this LEGO set is 249.99 €. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This Sanctum Sanctorum LEGO set proposes 2708 pieces. It allows you to create the iconic residence of Doctor Strange, a 3-storey modular building. The top floor houses the museum of mystical collections, which features the Levitation cloak, a chest, a spear, 2 axes and a shield, as well as other magical items. On the middle floor there is a library with 2 chairs, a lamp and a portal hidden by a door, with tiles for 3 different sizes, which can be changed using the levers at the back of the building. The ground floor has a staircase, a medical degree hanging on the wall and a green armchair; the model walls can be reconfigured to show a Captain America poster, Gargantos or an empty portal. Also includes the following LEGO Marvel minifigures: Doctor Strange, Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Maw of Ebon, Mordo, Sinister Strange, Zombie Strange and Scarlet, as well as a variety of original accessories and weapons.

Sanctum Sanctorum LEGO set

